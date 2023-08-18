Zara Noor Abbas showers birthday love on brother

Noted actress Zara Noor Abbas, who knows the art of impressing her fans in no time with her mesmerising acting and catchy content on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the “Zebaish” star dropped a throwback picture with her brother Ahmad Abbas Gill on the occasion of the latter’s birthday.

In the photo, Zara’s brother is seen sitting on her lap. For the photo, Zara captioned, “Happy Birthday. You’ll be in my arms like this forever, and when forever ends, we’ll start again. May you get the best of the best of the best in life. Ameen.”

Fans started to react to the throwback photo in no time by dropping plenty of comments and emoticons.

One of the users penned, “So cute.” Another of his birthday wishes was extended to Zara’s brother.

On her Instagram account, Zara Noor Abbas has amassed over 6.3 million followers.