Swara Bashker roasts Alia Bhatt for praising Youtuber Elvish Yadav

Former besties rivalry has taken a new turn as actress Swara Bashker took to Twitter Friday to retweet a post criticizing actress Aliaa Bhatt—who showered praise and gave shoutout to Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and Youtuber Elvish Yadav.

Alia Bhatt did a shoutout to Elvish Yadav on her Instagram Stories. Now, actor Swara Bhasker has amplified a user’s post on Twitter that calls out Alia for supporting Elvish.

Swara Baskher and Elvish Yadav were besties in the past but now they often made statements against each other.

The tweet reads, “Hello @aliaa08, This is Elvish Yadav, the person you’re showering praise upon. Take a good look at his utterly reprehensible attitude towards women, how he is shamelessly engages in $’exual h@rassm€nt directed at@ReallySwara. What a downgrade for an actress like you.”

Elvish and Swara got into a heated Twitter exchange over a political issue in 2021. When Swara cited facts to prove Elvish wrong, she wrote back to him, “Liar liar! Chaddhi (underwear) on fire!”

Elvish then responded with even more vitriol and wrote.

During Alia’s ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram Stories, a fan asked her, “Elvish Yadav ke bare mein kuchh ho jaye” (Say something about Elvish Yadav). Alia responded with a shoutout, “Systummm (two red heart emojis).”

Elvish was quick to respond to Alia on his Instagram Stories. He shared a screenshot of Alia’s Story and wrote, “I LOVE U (three heart emojis).”