Sevilla goalkeeper Bounou joins Saudi club Al-Hilal

Sevilla’s Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou has become the latest big name to quit Europe for the riches of Saudi Arabia, signing for Al-Hilal the two teams announced on Friday.

Bounou, who featured in this week’s UEFA Super Cup match against Manchester City, is the second big signing for Al-Hilal this week, following the transfer of Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain.

“FC Sevilla and Al-Hilal have reached an agreement for the transfer of goalkeeper Bounou to the Asian team,” said Sevilla in a statement, while Al-Hilal released a video on X (formerly Twitter) in which the player spoke in Arabic.

The value of the deal was not made public by either club, although the Spanish press put it at 20 million euros ($21.7 million).

Bounou – or “Bono” as the name on his shirt reads – joined Seville from Girona four years ago and had been linked with a move this season to Real Madrid as cover for the injured Thibaut Courtois before they opted instead for Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The 32-year-old was also a key member of the Morocco team that reached the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Bounou and Neymar are the latest in a growing line of players who are leaving Europe for Saudi Arabia, including Sadio Mane, who has signed for Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr, Karim Benzema (Al-Ittihad) and Kalidou Koulibaly who will be their teammate at Al-Hilal.