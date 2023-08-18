Wahab Riaz meets Zaka Ashraf to discuss Asia Cup security

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Head Zaka Ashraf met the Sports Advisor of Punjab Chief Minister (CM), Wahab Riaz on Friday and discussed the security for the Asia Cup.

There were some disputes between PCB and Punjab government during the tenure of Najam Sethi, but now PCB were satisfied with Provincial Government after the meeting.

Punjab Government assured the PCB that foolproof security would be provided to all the teams for the Asia Cup.

Water And Sanitation Agency (WASA) representatives were also present in the meeting, who also assured that there would be no problem of sanitation during the Asia Cup.

Four matches of Asia Cup would be held in Pakistan, as the opening match would be held in Multan on 30 August between Pakistan and Nepal.

The other three matches would be held in Lahore, including a game of Super Four round. Other Super Four matches would be played in Sri Lanka.

Afghanistan’s team would also play two matches in Lahore, including the matches against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.