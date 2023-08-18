Interim PM, COAS Munir, others to visit Jaranwala in solidarity with rampage victims: Khalil George

Interim Human Rights Minister Khalil George said on Friday that Interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi and others will visit Jaranwala to express their solidarity with the victims of the tragedy.

Expressing his views, Mr George said, “I have come to express solidarity with my brothers and sisters following the Jaranwala incident”.

Mr George made it clear that the entire country stands with the Christian community in this hour of need.

“No one will be allowed to harm the stability and integrity of the country. The government will ensure recovery of the damage caused by the rampage,” he added.