Gold prices in Pakistan dip slightly

The price of 24 karat gold per tola on Friday witnessed an increase of Rs 300, reaching Rs 225,300 as compared to its previous day’s value of Rs 225,000.

Similarly, the cost of 10 grams of 24 karat gold rose by Rs 257, settling at Rs 193,158 from its earlier rate of Rs 192,901.

Correspondingly, the prices of 10 grams of 22 karat gold saw an increment to Rs 177,063, up from Rs 176,826, as reported by the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.

Notably, the rates of per tola and ten grams of silver remained steady at Rs 2750 and Rs 2357.68, respectively.

Meanwhile, in the global market, the price of gold dipped by $6, dropping to $1,894 from its previous value of $1,900, as reported by the association.