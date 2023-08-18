Liverpool sign Japan midfielder Endo from Stuttgart

Liverpool have signed Japan midfielder Wataru Endo on a long-term contract, subject to international clearance and work permit application, the Premier League club announced Friday.

No fee was disclosed but British media outlets, including Sky Sports, valued the 30-year-old’s move from Bundesliga club Stuttgart at £19 million ($24 million, 22 million euros).

“I’m very happy right now and I’m so excited to join a big club in Liverpool,” Endo told the club’s website.

“It feels amazing and this is my dream. It’s always (been) a dream to play (in the) Premier League and with one of the biggest clubs in the world. It’s a dream come true for me.”

The Reds have been on the hunt for a defensive midfielder since both captain Jordan Henderson and Fabinho made the move to Saudi Arabia during the ongoing transfer window.

Liverpool’s attempts to sign Brighton’s Moises Caicedo and Southampton’s Romeo Lavia failed, with both players joining Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp’s men, who started the new Premier League season with a 1-1 draw away to Chelsea last weekend, welcome Bournemouth to Anfield on Saturday.