Alia Bhatt wins internet with infectious smile

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt will never stop dazzling her fans, whether through her mesmerising acting skills or captivating content on social media.

Taking to Instagram, she left her fans smitten with a set of two breathtaking snaps. In the photos, she is seen flaunting her infectious smile while donning a stunning rainbow-coloured dress.

The green grass and trees in the background, took the snaps to another level.

For the post, “Badrinath Ki Dulhania” captioned, “No word. Just vibes.”

Fans started to praise the diva in no time after she dropped her catchy snaps on the social media platform.

Alia’s unwavering commitment to her career and robust connection with her fans helped her amass over 79 million followers on Instagram.