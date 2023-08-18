Islamia University Bahawalpur scandal takes new turn

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has started an inquiry against the administration of Islamia University Bahawalpur and being placed the names of accused in the Exit Control List (ECL).

FIA Deputy Director said names of former vice chancellor Athar Mehboob, former director finance Abu Bakr and former chief security officer are among the names who are being placed at ECL.

“All university transactions will be investigated,” the FIA said.

The FIA said strict action will be taken against the accused.

Read Also: Acting VC breaks silence over Islamia University Bahawalpur scandal

Earlier, acting vice chancellor of Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) professor Naveed Akhtar said that varsity’s chief security officer was suspended and in jail now while investigation committees’ reports would come soon.

He admitted that internal problems of the university strengthen with the passage of time.