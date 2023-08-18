Virat Kohli is not as consistent as Babar Azam, says Aaqib Javed

Pakistan Cricket Team’s former Test bowler Aaqib Javed said on Friday that Virat Kohli is not as consistent as Babar Azam because he performs well only when he is a having a great season.

Aaqib Javed was talking to media when he said that Pakistan team is doing better than India right now, which means they have a great chance to beat arch-rivals India this time.

He said that people are always worried about captaincy issues in Pakistan but his job is only to perform himself and give confidence to other players.

Aaqib Javed added that Pakistan team would not have a difficult series against Afghanistan, as the Green shirts are much better than their neighbours in ODI format.

He said that Pakistan team has a great combination right now whereas Indian team is missing the current.

The Director Cricket of Lahore Qalandars also told that their franchise signed a 10-year contract with Zimbabwe, so they will work together and find players.