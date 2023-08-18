Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Global

UAE: 10 years in prison for forgery in visa, residence permit

10,500 illegal residents prosecuted in the UAE last year
Samaa Web Desk Aug 18, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
Photo: File photo
Photo: File photo

The Public Prosecution in Dubai issued an important reminder about the law in line with the visas and residence permits.

The authority said that forging a visa, residence permit, or any other official document with intent to break the law is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Penalties apply not only to those who falsify documents, but also to those who knowingly falsify them.

According to officials, more than 10,500 illegal residents were prosecuted in the UAE last year.

Among those 10,576 immigration cases were fugitives. People who entered the country illegally and those who forged residence permits or visas; people working for another company without official permission; whose residence visa had expired. And those who were caught working on a visit visa, among others.

dubai

uae visa

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular