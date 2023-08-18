UAE: 10 years in prison for forgery in visa, residence permit

The Public Prosecution in Dubai issued an important reminder about the law in line with the visas and residence permits.

The authority said that forging a visa, residence permit, or any other official document with intent to break the law is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Penalties apply not only to those who falsify documents, but also to those who knowingly falsify them.

According to officials, more than 10,500 illegal residents were prosecuted in the UAE last year.

Among those 10,576 immigration cases were fugitives. People who entered the country illegally and those who forged residence permits or visas; people working for another company without official permission; whose residence visa had expired. And those who were caught working on a visit visa, among others.