Beware of currency scam targeting UAE travelers during holiday season

As the holiday season approaches, authorities in the UAE are issuing a warning to travelers and immigrants about a rising trend in online scams involving counterfeit foreign currencies.

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has raised an alarm over the increasing number of scammers taking advantage of vacation time to lure individuals with enticing offers of foreign currencies at rates significantly lower than the market rates.

The scammers are primarily active on social media platforms, enticing potential victims with promises of cheap and attractive exchange rates.

However, the department has cautioned that these currencies are not only counterfeit but could also have dubious origins, potentially leading individuals who possess or handle them into legal trouble.

In a recently posted video on their social media accounts, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department stressed the importance of exercising caution and vigilance when dealing with offers of discounted foreign currencies.

View this post on Instagram

They urged the public, especially those planning to travel or seeking work opportunities in the UAE, to avoid falling for these deceptive advertisements.

Immigrants seeking to obtain UAE work permits or work visas are particularly vulnerable to such scams, as they might be in need of foreign currencies for various purposes.

The department has strongly advised individuals to only engage with licensed and reputable financial institutions and exchange companies. By doing so, travelers and immigrants can significantly reduce their risk of falling victim to these fraudulent schemes and protect themselves from potential legal consequences.