Punjab IGP Usman Anwar sees foreign hand in Jaranwala incident

Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar raised concerns on Friday over potential foreign involvement in the recent tragic incident in Jaranwala, where a violent mob wreaked havoc by torching five churches.

In an exclusive interview with SAMAA TV, IGP Anwar indicated that the timing and calculated actions of the main suspects in the incident have raised suspicions of a well-coordinated plan.

While it is too early to conclusively establish external involvement, the Joint Investigation Team is set to delve into this angle, he added.

IGP Anwar believes that the perpetrators intended to divert attention from the plight of women who had been subjected to heinous acts in a neighboring country.

“The sheer size of the unruly crowd, estimated to be around five to six thousand people, posed a significant challenge for law enforcement. The risk of loss of life, if the authorities had engaged in a direct confrontation, was a major factor in their approach,” said IGP.

“We understand the frustration and concerns regarding our response,” IGP Anwar acknowledged, “but it was crucial to ensure the safety of innocent lives amidst the chaos.”

Key suspects arrested

Over 130 individuals involved in the torching of the churches have already been apprehended, with the primary suspects also under custody, said Mr Usman.

The identification of more than 170 individuals has been facilitated through the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), aiding the ongoing investigation.

Urges political parties to refrain from exploiting incident

Addressing the broader implications, IGP Anwar stressed the need to mend Pakistan’s global image and ensure justice for the victims.

“We are committed to holding those who started this senseless violence accountable in a court of law,” he declared, emphasising that political or party interests should not overshadow the pursuit of justice.

IGP Anwar acknowledged that any attempt by political groups to exploit the incident for their own gain would be regrettable but acknowledged that the country’s unity and commitment to justice would ultimately prevail.