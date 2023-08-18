Former finance wizard Ishaq Dar rubbishes rumours of going abroad

Former finance minister Ishaq Dar firmly refuted on Friday recent speculations surrounding his alleged international trip, asserting that he is indeed present within the country.

In an informal conversation with journalists held at the Parliament House, Dar addressed the circulating rumors head-on, urging the media to play a responsible role in clarifying the situation.

“False rumors were spread about my going abroad,” Dar stated emphatically, “I am in the country, and I urge the media to clear this misconception once and for all.”

During the candid interaction, Ishaq Dar extended his appreciation towards the current caretaker cabinet, describing it as the “best” while invoking blessings from above.

“The caretaker cabinet is the best, may God bless you,” Dar commented, hinting at his approval of their efforts to ensure a smooth transition during this crucial period.

He also expressed hope for the nation’s continued progress under their stewardship.