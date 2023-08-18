Popular ways to immigrate from Pakistan to Canada

In a transformative era of immigration, where Canada opens its arms to the world, Pakistani hopefuls find themselves embarking on journeys of promise and opportunity.

As Canada aims to welcome 465,000 new permanent residents in 2023, rising to a staggering 500,000 by 2025, Pakistan emerges as a prominent source country for immigrants to the land of maple leaves and multiculturalism.

With over 300,000 Pakistani individuals already embracing the Canadian experience, the story of their integration holds the allure of dreams realized and lives transformed.

At the heart of this narrative lies the province of Ontario, its cities Toronto, Mississauga, and Milton becoming homes away from home for countless Pakistanis.

Between 2016 and 2021, the numbers of Canadian immigrants born in Pakistan surged by almost 32,000 individuals, growing from 202,260 to 234,110.

Federal Skilled Worker Program

For many, the coveted Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP) becomes the bridge to a new life. With a multitude of immigration options, the FSWP stands as a beacon for skilled workers, irrespective of job offers or existing connections within Canada. Driven by the triad of foreign work experience, education, and language proficiency, this program carves a road to permanent residency.

The criteria set are a blend of expertise and aspiration, with the necessity of validated language skills and educational assessments standing as the gateways to entry.

In the intricate web of Express Entry programs, the FSWP shares the stage with the Canadian Experience Class and the Federal Skilled Trades Program. Here, a new dawn of selection draws emerges, favoring French proficiency and specialized work experience in healthcare, STEM fields, trades, transport, agriculture, and more. This paradigm shift lends new dimensions to the immigration landscape, harnessing talent where it’s most needed.

Provincial Nominee Program

It’s not only the FSWP that beckons Pakistanis; the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) unfurls another avenue for eager souls.

This decentralized approach sees provinces shaping their pathways based on unique needs, curating opportunities that align immigrants with regional aspirations.

Work permits

Aspiring minds aren’t confined to just permanent residency dreams; work permits become stepping stones to success. Canada’s dynamic employment programs, Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TWFP) and the International Mobility Program (IMP), create opportunities for foreign workers to contribute to the country’s labor market.

The distinction between the two hinges on the need for a Labor Market Impact Assessment (LMIA), a mechanism that ensures a harmonious coexistence between foreign workers and the domestic labor force.

Study in Canada

For knowledge seekers, Canada’s educational landscape unfolds like a treasure trove.

With quality education and post-graduation work permits beckoning, international students forge paths that lead to both learning and earning. A record 551,405 international students flocked to Canada’s shores in 2022, lured by the prospect of a better future.

Canadian universities stand as fortresses of knowledge, ready to transform students into professionals who can contribute not just to their own destinies, but to the country that’s embraced them.

In order to study in Canada, you must first be accepted to a Canadian school. Once you get your letter of acceptance, you then apply for your study permit.