Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Tech » Smartphones

Apple’s safety alert: don’t charge phone near you while sleeping

Apple recommends keeping iPhones, power adapters, chargers in well-ventilated spaces during use
Samaa Web Desk Aug 18, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
Photo: Pexels
Photo: Pexels

Apple has issued a safety alert advising against sleeping next to charging phones.

While the convenience of a fully charged phone by morning is appealing, Apple highlights potential dangers including fire, electric shock, injury, and device damage.

Placing the phone, power adapter, or wireless charger under a blanket, pillow, or body while connected to power is cautioned against.

Adequate ventilation is essential to prevent overheating and fire risk. Apple recommends keeping iPhones, power adapters, and chargers in well-ventilated spaces during use.

Individuals with reduced heat detection ability should take extra precautions.

Additional safety tips encompass using original charging equipment and avoiding substandard chargers that can pose serious hazards.

Separately, health experts advise limiting screen time before sleep to improve sleep quality.

apple

iphone 15 pro

charging hazard

safety alert

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular