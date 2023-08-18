Apple’s safety alert: don’t charge phone near you while sleeping

Apple has issued a safety alert advising against sleeping next to charging phones.

While the convenience of a fully charged phone by morning is appealing, Apple highlights potential dangers including fire, electric shock, injury, and device damage.

Placing the phone, power adapter, or wireless charger under a blanket, pillow, or body while connected to power is cautioned against.

Adequate ventilation is essential to prevent overheating and fire risk. Apple recommends keeping iPhones, power adapters, and chargers in well-ventilated spaces during use.

Individuals with reduced heat detection ability should take extra precautions.

Additional safety tips encompass using original charging equipment and avoiding substandard chargers that can pose serious hazards.

Separately, health experts advise limiting screen time before sleep to improve sleep quality.