Interim PM Kakar vows to forge bedrock for Pakistan’s progress in given term

In his first cabinet meeting, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar expressed on Friday his resolute commitment to steering Pakistan towards a path of progress and development during his tenure.

Addressing the first meeting of the newly elected cabinet, Mr Kakar highlighted the nation’s rich agricultural and natural resources, underscoring his determination to honor both domestic and international commitments.

“Pakistan stands as a testament to a harmonious coexistence of various religions and languages,” he affirmed, emphasising the government’s unwavering stance against religious extremism.

Citing the importance of justice and fairness, Caretaker PM Kakar reiterated his pledge to uphold the rights of all citizens, irrespective of their background.

“In our society, there is no place for discrimination or harm against any minority group. We will ensure that justice prevails, and the principles of law guide our actions,” he stated emphatically.

Exudes trust in team’s capabilities

Acknowledging the challenges ahead, the Prime Minister expressed his confidence in his experienced and capable team, assuring that strategic steps will be taken to address the country’s economic issues.

“We are funded by the public, and it is our solemn duty to ensure financial discipline in all our endeavors. Responsible and transparent use of resources is our commitment to the people of Pakistan,” Caretaker PM Kakar affirmed, setting the tone for his administration’s fiscal policy.

Pledges to ensure protection of minorities

Strongly deploring the Jaranwala incident, the Prime Minister said Pakistan is owned and shared by multiple ethnicities and religions and any extreme attitude like the one exhibited in Jaranwala will be unwelcomed and dealt with iron hands.

He said we strongly discourage rigidity either in the garb of religion or secularism and no one will be allowed to create anarchy or chaos in the country.

Highlighting the key priorities of the caretaker government, the Prime Minister said in the current polarized environment, we will try to differentiate between politics and law and lay a solid foundation for the continuity of the country’s national and international commitments.

He added that in the same spirit of continuity, we will move forward to work with the support of all state institutions on different development initiatives especially the Special Investment Facilitation Council which aims at realizing the full potential of country’s natural resources.

Bemoans May 9 riots

While discussing recent events, Caretaker PM Kakar expressed his disappointment over the post-arrest developments following the detention of Chairman PTI on May 9.

He stressed the importance of maintaining civil and orderly discourse in the country’s political landscape, urging all stakeholders to prioritize the nation’s welfare over personal and partisan interests.