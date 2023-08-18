Unlocking secret accomplishments in Remnant 2: a guide

In the expansive world of Remnant 2, achievements abound, offering players a chance to showcase their prowess. Yet, amidst the accessible accomplishments lie a cache of hidden feats that demand specific actions, often leading them to go unnoticed.

This comprehensive guide aims to shed light on Remnant 2’s enigmatic accomplishments and provides step-by-step guidance to unlock every hidden gem.

Navigating hidden achievements in Remnant 2

With a grand total of 50 achievements tucked away within Remnant 2, a noteworthy fraction—26 to be precise—are out in the open, leaving the remaining 24 shrouded in mystery.

Below, each of the concealed accomplishments is meticulously detailed, offering insights into their requirements and how to conquer them:

Certainly, here’s the table for the hidden achievements and their corresponding to unlock methods in Remnant 2:

Hidden Achievement Unlock Method Am I Seeing This? Defeat 10 Aberrations. Ghost in the Machine Defeat 25 Aberrations. Chaos Defeat the Ravager Boss in Ravagers Lair in Yaesha. Gleaming the Cube Defeat the Labyrinth Sentinel, the boss of the Labyrinth. Traitor Defeat either the Faelin Boss or the Faerin Boss in the Imposter Quest. Forever is a Long Time Coming Defeat the Final Boss of the game. Power Surge Defeat Sha’Hala; Spectral Guardian of N’Erud in Senteniel’s Keep after collecting all Seeker Keys. The Killing Jar Defeat Root Mantis in the tutorial. The God Gambit Defeat the Many Faces Boss, also known as the Corrupter, in the Great Bole Location within Yaesha. Dark Designs Defeat Nightweaver, the boss of Losomn located in the Tormented Asylum. Madman’s Paradise Defeat the Tal’Ratha Boss located in the Forgotten Prison in N’Erud. The Agenda Discover Leto’s Stash within the Labyrinth. Not a Janitor Find the NPC Custodian in the Phantom Wasteland near the Ascension Spire Waypoint. Red Room Find the Blood Moon at the Imperial Garden Location in Yaehsa. Familiar Face Find and meet the NPC Flautist during the Playthrough of Yaehsa. Tall Tales Find and talk to Mudtooth in Ward 13 till he tells you all his stories. Blue Goddess Find a Goddess by the name ‘Nimue’ in Losomn at the Nimue’s Retreat. The Web Find Nightweaver’s Web in Morrow’s Parish and get an item from it. Equal Measures Get an Alignment Reading from Meidra located in Yaehsa. Shhh… It’s a Secret Unlock one of the Six Secret Archetypes. Bad Moon Rising Use the Blood Moon Alter in Yaesha to craft an item. Carnage in C Minor Play a song on the Water Harp located in the Lost Temple. Maxed Out! Get the maximum number of Trait Points in Remnant 2. Transmutate Upgrade the Weapons Mutator 10 times.

While conquering the 26 known achievements may pose a straightforward task, as they seamlessly intertwine with the natural progression of the game, the concealed accomplishments within Remnant 2 demand a bit more finesse.

Adhering meticulously to the “How To Unlock” instructions is the key to unveiling these well-guarded accolades.

This guide, among many others, offers valuable insights that promise to enrich your gaming experience. Feel free to drop a comment below for any queries or clarifications you may seek.