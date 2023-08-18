Parliamentary body picks Ali Mardan Domki as Balochistan interim CM

Ali Mardan Domki has been selected as Balochistan’s caretaker chief minister by a parliamentary panel on Friday.

According to reports, the parliamentary committee of Balochistan appointed the caretaker chief minister to oversee the transition period after days of deliberation and intense negotiations between the ruling party and the opposition.

A summary, in this regard, has also been approved by Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar.

The six-member parliamentary committee comprises Outgoing Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Zamrak Achakzai, and Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran from the government’s side, whereas Abdul Wahid Siddiqui, Younus Zehri, and Ahmed Nawaz represent the opposition.

Earlier, Opposition leader Malik Sikandar held discussions with Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, however, a definitive decision on the appointment could not be reached.

If there was a lack of consensus on the caretaker chief minister’s name today, the matter would have been referred to the Parliamentary Committee.

On Tuesday, Justice (r) Maqbool Baqar has been nominated as the eighth caretaker chief minister of Sindh.

After thorough deliberations between the Sindh Chief Minister and the opposition leader, the MQM Coordination Committee has reached a consensus on the nomination of Justice Retired Maqbool Baqar.

The role of the caretaker chief minister is of paramount importance, especially in a region as strategically significant as Balochistan.

This transitional phase sets the stage for the upcoming general elections and aims to maintain law and order, ensure essential services continue uninterrupted, and provide a conducive environment for political campaigns.

Who is Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki?

Born on 13 October 1972, Mir Ali Mardan Khan belongs to Lahri area of Balochistan. He is the son of former senator Mir Hazor Bakhsh Domki. His father remained a senator from 1975 to 1977.

Ali Mardan Domki did his Masters in Sociology from Allama Iqbal University (AIOU) Islamabad and served as Tehsil Nazim Lahri and District Nazim Sabi.

His brother Dostin Domki has been a Member of Balochistan Assembly and Minister of State.