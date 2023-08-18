India’s fastest woman sprinter Dutee Chand slapped with four-year dope ban

In a shocking turn of events, India’s renowned sprinter Dutee Chand has been handed a four-year ban from competition after failing two consecutive doping tests.

The 28-year-old athlete, who holds the Indian national 100-metre women’s record and is a two-time Asian Games silver medallist, tested positive for banned substances, specifically Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators, which fall under the category of drugs that mimic the effects of anabolic steroids.

Chand, a prominent figure in both Indian athletics and LGBTQ advocacy, had been preparing for her third Olympic appearance in the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Her retirement plans following the Paris Olympics have been abruptly halted by this suspension, which is set to keep her out of competition until at least 2027.

The ban comes as a major blow to Chand’s career, tarnishing her reputation as one of India’s top sprinters and LGBTQ icons. Born into a humble family in the state of Odisha, Chand had risen to fame through her exceptional speed and dedication to athletics.

Her journey was not without challenges, as she had previously battled against a ban in 2014 due to hyperandrogenism, a condition characterized by elevated male sex hormone levels. Her victory in appealing that ban through the Court of Arbitration for Sport marked a significant milestone in her career.

Chand’s doping case has brought to light the stringent measures against doping in Indian sports. The Indian Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel ruled that Chand had failed to prove that she had taken the prohibited substances without “significant fault or negligence,” thereby justifying the four-year ban. She now faces the dilemma of whether to appeal the decision within the three-week window provided.

As news of Chand’s ban spreads across the nation, it has reignited debates around doping, fair play, and the challenges faced by athletes in maintaining their performance without resorting to prohibited substances.

Her story serves as a reminder of the complex landscape of professional sports, where talent and determination must always be balanced against the rules and regulations that govern competition.