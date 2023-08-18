WhatsApp introduces enhanced photo quality to ‘HD’ for sharing

One of the drawbacks of sending photos via WhatsApp has been the noticeable decline in their size and quality due to processing. The good news is that this inconvenience is finally being addressed. While the issue of low resolution is being tackled, the introduction of “HD photos” is a long-awaited improvement.

“Sharing photos on WhatsApp just got an upgrade,” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced via his Meta broadcast channel on Instagram. “Now you can send in HD.”

In the context of WhatsApp, “HD” means photos can now be sent with resolutions of up to 4096 x 2692. Interestingly, the ‘standard’ quality option remains available, resizing images to 1600 x 1052.

However, resolution isn’t the only consideration; compression also plays a role. WhatsApp hasn’t disclosed the extent of compression, even for “HD” photos, but the upgrade promises higher resolution for a better visual experience.

The latest update brings a noticeable change with the addition of an HD icon. By selecting this icon, users can choose between the two quality presets mentioned earlier. Notably, the end-to-end encryption remains intact for all images, whether in HD or not.

The rollout of this feature has commenced worldwide, though it may take a few weeks to be accessible to all users. Additionally, the capability to share “HD” videos is anticipated to follow shortly after this update.