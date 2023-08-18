iPhone 15 USB-C port: potential limitations on Thunderbolt speeds

The eagerly anticipated iPhone 15 is set to feature a USB-C port, a major departure from Apple’s traditional Lightning interface.

While all models of the iPhone 15 will embrace USB-C, it’s the ‘Pro’ variants that will harness the Thunderbolt standard, promising accelerated data transfers and more.

However, similar to the iPad Pro, there’s a possibility that Apple might not fully exploit the Thunderbolt potential of the iPhone 15’s USB-C port.

Potential impact on Thunderbolt speeds

The decision to potentially curtail the Thunderbolt speeds of the iPhone 15’s USB-C port could be part of a strategy to bolster Apple’s Mac line-up.

This strategy isn’t new; previously, Apple limited the Thunderbolt capabilities of non-Mac devices.

Tests involving an M1 iPad Pro revealed significantly slower file transfers via Thunderbolt compared to a MacBook Pro.

According to reliable sources like ShrimpApplePro, the Thunderbolt ports on the ‘Pro’ iPhone 15 models might not reach their maximum potential in terms of bandwidth.

Considerations and implications

While exact reasons for this limitation aren’t provided, it’s speculated that Apple could intentionally hold back these speeds to enhance the allure of its Mac computers.

For tasks demanding speed and versatility, such as data transfers for creative professionals, a Mac still reigns supreme.

While many smartphone users might not be significantly affected by this limitation, it could be seen as a move that prioritizes Apple’s own ecosystem.

Looking ahead and potential advancements

Despite these limitations, the Thunderbolt port on the iPhone 15 could still bring forth noteworthy advantages.

There are rumours circulating that Apple might introduce additional features post the official release of iOS 17.

However, it’s important to note that achieving optimal Thunderbolt performance necessitates specialized controllers on the PCB.

Apple’s approach might involve cost-effective controllers in the iPhone 15, potentially impacting transfer speeds.

The exact extent of this limitation will only become apparent once the iPhone 15 models are launched.