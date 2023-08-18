5 awesome Google Chrome tricks to elevate your browsing

Google Chrome has cemented its position as the top-notch web browser, comparable to the legendary Michael Jordan in the world of basketball.

Despite fierce competition, Chrome has maintained its dominance, reigning as the most popular browser for years. Since its inception in September 2008, Chrome has stayed true to its roots of speed and simplicity.

Over the years, Google has continuously enriched its capabilities by rolling out updates and new features, all aimed at enhancing the browsing experience.

Beyond its role as a simple search bar, Chrome has evolved into a comprehensive experience available across devices, including smartphones and tablets.

Embedded within these updates are functions that can significantly refine your browsing journey. These features range from customizable browsing to enhanced security and efficient multitasking, designed to save you precious time while surfing the web.

Here, we present five ingenious Google Chrome lifehacks that will revolutionize your browsing escapades.

Streamline tabs with grouping

Imagine a scenario where you have a multitude of tabs open, cluttering your browser like a messy room. Finding the right tab becomes an arduous task, resembling a treasure hunt rather than a seamless browsing experience. But what if organizing and categorizing tabs for swift access was as easy as a few clicks?

Thankfully, achieving this level of organization is a breeze. Begin by right-clicking on any open tab, then choose “Add tab to new group.” Assign a name to the group to provide a clear context—label it as “Work” if it’s related to your tasks. As you open new tabs, drag them into the corresponding group, creating a unified workspace.

To further enhance organization, Chrome offers the option to assign different colours to various tab groups. By right-clicking on a group, you can access a colour palette and choose a hue to represent each group. This not only transforms your browser into a well-arranged library but also drastically reduces time spent hunting for specific tabs.

Seamlessly send tabs to your phone

While browsing, you often stumble upon content you’d like to view on your smartphone. Instead of resorting to screenshots or emailing links, you can directly send entire web pages from your computer to your phone. This process is surprisingly straightforward.

Navigate to the desired page, right-click the tab, and select “Send to your devices.” Make sure you’re signed in with the same Google account on both devices. Your phone will appear on the list; clicking it triggers a notification on your phone. Tap the notification, and the web page opens in the Chrome app on your phone—no fuss, no delays.

Transform websites into web apps

Chrome empowers users to convert their favourite websites into web apps for quick access. This proves particularly handy for web-based services lacking official apps. To do this, open a new Chrome tab, visit the chosen website, and click the installation button on the far right of the address bar.

Upon clicking, an installation prompt emerges. After confirming, the web app becomes accessible in your Chrome apps folder. You can even drag it to your desktop for expedited access.

Opening the web app from your desktop transforms the website into a standalone application on your computer. Should you no longer require a specific web app, uninstalling it is a breeze—open the app, click the three-dot icon in the top-right corner, and select “Uninstall” followed by “Remove.”

If a website lacks the install button, you can create a similar shortcut by clicking the three-dot icon, navigating to “More Tools,” and selecting “Create Shortcut.” Opt for the “Open in window” prompt to launch the web page in an app-like container.

Simplify form filling with autofill

Autofill emerges as a modern browser gem, seamlessly populating fields like email addresses, home addresses, and credit card information. This proves invaluable during online shopping or account creation. To harness Autofill’s power in Google Chrome:

Click the three-dot icon in the top-right corner. Select “Settings” and use the search bar to locate “Autofill and Passwords.” Here, add payment methods, passwords, and addresses for automated form filling.

Remember, not every field needs to be filled. Customize the Autofill function to your comfort level, inputting only necessary details—name, address, phone number, etc.

Manage performance with Chrome’s Task Manager

For avid multitaskers with numerous tabs open, Chrome’s performance can waver as you switch between tabs, often resulting in slowdowns or freezing.

Enter Chrome’s Task Manager, a distinct tool from the ones found in Windows or macOS systems. This specialized task manager provides insights into open tabs, their memory usage, and CPU consumption.

Accessing the Task Manager is a breeze

Click the three-dot icon in the top-right corner of Chrome. Navigate to “More Tools” and select “Task Manager.”

Within the Task Manager, identify tabs monopolizing resources. Click on problematic tabs and hit “End Process” to regain performance.

With these five Chrome tricks at your disposal, your browsing experience is primed for an upgrade, empowering you to navigate the digital realm with ease and efficiency.