Crucial Timeline: How many days for delimitation process to complete

Following the approval of census results, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is tasked with the completion of delimitation process within a four-month timeframe. This crucial step leads to the finalization and freezing of new voter lists, paving the way for the announcement of the general election schedule.

A total of 266 constituencies make up the National Assembly, while 577 constituencies make up the Provincial Assemblies. Constituency Committees with specific missions are formed following the publication of the constituency schedule. These committees get training within five days, after which district quotas for Provincial and National Assembly seats are distributed.

Complete agreements are then concluded within 15 days. The relevant revenue department is contacted for pertinent information, such as tehsil and district maps, district census reports, and population block sizes. It is crucial that any constituency’s population differential stay under 5%.

The initial publishing of constituencies is completed in four days when the Committees carefully complete their preparatory responsibilities within a 30-day time frame. There is a 30-day window after the initial publication for the Election Commission to receive objections. Decisions are made after careful deliberation.

The final publishing of constituencies takes place three to four days after objections are resolved. The Commission then starts the process of creating and freezing voter lists. Before the highly awaited publication of the election calendar, this is an important milestone.