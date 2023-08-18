Fatima case: How Sindh police leave legal loopholes to save powerful Pir

In a display of recurring pattern to leave legal loopholes to protect powerful perpetrators, Sindh Police seem unbothered to incorporate sections pertaining to child labour in Fatima assault and murder case.

Starting from targeted killing of Shahzeb Khan by son of feudal lord Sikandar Jatoi to the killing of Nazim Jokhio by the ex-MNA Jam Abdul Karim Bijar, provincial police have seemed to favour the perpetrators than victims.

This behaviour pattern on the part of the police is conspicuous in Fatima’s case too where it has geared up to save an influential Pir or spiritual healer.

It started from a recent viral video where a girl could be seen lying naked on the floor, crying for help. The room is supposedly of the haveli owned by Asad Shah - Pir of Ranipur.

It is being assumed that the recording is of the moment right after when Fatima was allegedly assaulted.

The disturbing clip caused a stir on social media following which the police were forced to register a case against the suspect.

The victim - later identified as Fatima who aged around nine years according to her mother - was employed by the influential spiritual healer as ‘domestic help’.

She eventually succumbed to her wounds during the night spanning August 14 and 15.

Albeit, the fact that she was sexually assaulted and tortured is yet to be established formally through autopsy. However, it is evident that she was under the age of employment as stipulated by labour laws.

The first information report (FIR) registered against the prime suspect incorporated section 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

However, the provisions of PPC pertaining to child labour, such as section 370 (buying or disposing of any person as a slave) and section 374 (unlawful compulsory labour) have been deliberately disregarded.

The punishment for such offences can range from six months to 10 years in prison.

This has developed a notion that the police are trying to weaken the case against the powerful Pir.

The victim’s mother has also confirmed that her deceased kin was employed by the powerful Pir as well as she had torture marks on her body.

However, the police seem indifferent in yet another case.

In this regard, the police have said that they will exhume the victim’s body and perform an autopsy following which they would decide if more sections are required to be incorporated in the FIR.