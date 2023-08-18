How to unlock M13C in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone

In the upcoming fifth season of Modern Warfare 2, an array of six new weapons is set to be introduced into the game, including the M13C assault rifle.

This addition will further expand upon the already extensive selection of firearms available for players to wield.

While some weapons, such as the FR Avancer and Carrack .300, can be easily obtained through the battle pass, many players are eagerly anticipating the release of the M13C assault rifle, which is anticipated to join the game during the season and likely come with an associated unlock challenge.

The name M13C may ring a bell, as it is closely related to the M13B, an assault rifle introduced in MW2 and Warzone during season one of 2022.

Considered a sibling to that gun, the M13C is expected to possess comparable potency and versatility.

To unlock the M13C, players will need to fulfil a challenge within the Shadow Siege event in MW2, an element integral to the reveal of MW3.

Described by Activision as a “full-auto Assault Rifle that is versatile and impactful, serving as both a primary weapon and secondary support for snipers,” the M13C is likely to excel in a sniper support role rather than as a primary long-range option.

The challenge involves aiding in the elimination of five commanders during the Shadow Siege event. This task encompasses Juggernauts, Boss Choppers, and Wheelsons, each contributing towards the completion of the challenge.

A recommended strategy involves equipping a preferred rocket launcher and targeting any choppers, wheelsons, or Juggernauts encountered during Shadow Siege. By adopting this approach, unlocking the M13C should be a swift accomplishment.

For those aiming to attain the M13C via the Shadow Siege event, teaming up with a squad is advisable to enhance the chances of success.

Upon successful completion of the challenge, players will gain access to the M13C for ranking up and utilization across MW2 multiplayer, Warzone, or DMZ.

Given the evident similarities and probable shared platform with the M13B, it is prudent to ensure the M13B is adequately upgraded, thereby equipping players with a full array of attachments for seamless transition to the M13C upon its introduction.

In addition to the M13C, the fifth season will introduce a fresh SMG, a novel sidearm, and the pickaxe melee weapon.

This dynamic array of additions ensures a compelling and exciting journey throughout MW2’s lifespan before the forthcoming CoD installment takes center stage later in the year.