PTI activist Shayan Ali booked under terrorism, sedition charges

London based Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf activist Shayan Ali was booked under sedition and terrorism charges over insulting a judicial officer on social media

A case has been registered against social activist Shayan Ali in Ramna police station of Islamabad Capital Territory.

The FIR stated that accused made videos of judicial officer in London and attempted attack on judicial officer—who was saved by security personnel.

“The judicial officer was called a gangster and a money seller. Sara Mir Gilgati and Imran Khalil also participated in the claim of PTI London,” the FIR states.

As per the FIR, Adil Farooq Raja was also active online in this case and such incidents created an atmosphere of fear and such actions are also a form of ‘terrorism’.

Shayan Ali Twitter, Instagram

Shayan Ali is active on his Twitter and Instagram accounts.