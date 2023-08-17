Lebanese diva Cyrine Abdelnour looks ageless in fiery clicks

A famous singer and actress from Lebanon, Cyrine Abdelnour is certainly one of the most popular celebrities in the Middle East today.

The 46-year-old diva uploaded a series of stunning pictures on Instagram that left followers swooning.

In the pictures, Cyrine can be seen standing tall in a beautiful black gown.

After she posted her photos, followers immediately started praising the diva by leaving comments and emojis.

Although, Cyrine is best known for her singing, she has also appeared in Arabic TV series and films since the late 1990s.

Cyrine has more than 14 million followers on Instagram as a result of her unwavering commitment to her career.