Spotlight on Bilkis Bano 2002 case: Indian SC grills Gujarat prosecutor

The Indian media reported that Gujarat government faced tough questions today from the Supreme Court, which heard a series of petitions on the untimely release of the men convicted for raping Bilkis Bano and slaughtering her family during the 2002 riots.

Gujarat government is on thin ice

The SC judges remarked the Gujarat government is on thin ice as far as the grant of pre-mature remission release is concerned.

“The convicts’ death penalty was commuted to life imprisonment. How could they be released after serving 14 years in such a situation? Why are other prisoners not given the relief of release? Why were these culprits selectively given the benefit of the policy in this case?” asked the bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan.

“How far this rule – giving a chance to hardened criminals to reform – by releasing them after 14 years is being applied to other prisoners? Why is the policy being applied selectively? Opportunity to reform and reintegrate should be given to all. How far is this being implemented? Why are our prisons overflowing? Give us data,” the court said.

Who was CM of Gujarat during riots 2002?

Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat during worst ever riots in 2022 that killed Muslims.