iWatchTexas: Read back to school safety tips

iWatchTexas provides Texans with a tool to report suspicious activity, including that specifically related to school safety.

As per the Texas Department of Public Safety: “You are encouraged to report any concern you may have related to potential threats to the safety and security of any school, student or faculty member in the state of Texas to law enforcement.”

According the notification, iWatchTexas is not designed to report emergencies, if a situation requires an emergency response, call 9/11.

What is iWatchTexas?

iWatchTexas School Safety is an invaluable resource for reporting (and ensuring law enforcement in partnership with school systems quickly and effectively responds to) suspicious activity in schools and communities.

iWatchTexas is the entry point for reports to enter the Texas Suspicious Activity Reporting Network (TxSARNet), a single, statewide reporting system that ensures tips from different parts of the community are integrated in order to link critical data.

iWatchTexas includes functionality that permits district police and other campus security personnel to directly access submitted reports related to their campus/district.

How to download iWatchTexas?

You can download the iWatchTexas application HERE.