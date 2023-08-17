What’s the best time to drink coffee?

Coffee is a popular beverage enjoyed by people all over the world. It is known for its ability to wake us up and improve our alertness.

However, coffee also has a number of lesser-known health benefits.

In this story, we will explore some lesser-known benefits of coffee, such as its ability to reduce inflammation, improve liver health, and help with weight loss.

Black coffee is anti-inflammatory

Reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease

Supports liver health

Helps with healthy weight loss

Improves gut health

Makes intermittent fasting easier

Easy to add additional nutritional products

Improves long-term memory

Improves mood

How much coffee is good for you?

The health experts advise that up to 400 mg of caffeine per day is safe for most adults.

This is the equivalent of about 4 cups of brewed coffee. However, you may not experience all of the benefits of coffee if you drink this much. The optimal amount of coffee is 1-2 cups per day.

It is best to drink coffee after breakfast and before 2:00 pm.

This will help to prevent it from interfering with your sleep. If you are sensitive to caffeine, you may want to drink decaf coffee instead. However, make sure that the decaf coffee is made using a method that does not use chemicals.

Ultimately, the amount of coffee that is healthy for you depends on your individual circumstances. If you are unsure how much coffee to drink, talk to your doctor or a registered dietitian.

Here are some additional tips for drinking coffee in a healthy way: