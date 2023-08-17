Exploring best photo editing softwares for 2023

Professional photo editing software can be expensive and difficult to learn without formal training. So, we have shortlisted some of the best free options available.

We delve into a comprehensive review of the finest free photo-editing software options currently available in the market.

GIMP: The Open-Source Powerhouse

GIMP, short for GNU Image Manipulation Program, is often hailed as the premier free alternative to Photoshop. It stands as an open-source application with an active community of volunteer developers committed to enhancing its capabilities.

Available across MacOS, Windows, and Linux platforms, GIMP boasts an array of professional-level editing and retouching tools that cater to designers seeking cost-effective alternatives to pricier software.

Upon launching GIMP, users are greeted by a dedicated window displaying the image. A pair of floating docks accompanies it, housing the toolbox and managing layers, paths, brushes, and more.

GIMP provides ample workspace, especially useful on larger displays or dual monitors. Iconic tools in the toolbox, including Scale, Pencil, Paintbrush, and Airbrush, facilitate seamless editing.

Filters such as shadow, neon effects, and red-eye removal further enrich the editing experience.

While GIMP may share similarities with Photoshop, its unique interface and features set it apart. Transitioning from one to the other may necessitate a slight learning curve, but the savings in subscription costs are significant.

Paint.NET: From Novice to Master

Originally conceived as a project mentored by Microsoft, Paint.NET has evolved from its origins as an alternative to Microsoft Paint into a feature-rich photo-editing solution. With a user-friendly interface supporting layers, unlimited undo functionality, special effects, and advanced utilities, Paint.NET offers capabilities akin to those of premium editing software.

Available both as a traditional desktop program for Windows and a Microsoft Store app at a nominal cost, Paint.NET presents an accessible yet potent option for users seeking advanced photo editing.

Photoshop Express: Adobe Quality on a Budget

For those desiring an Adobe-like experience without the associated expense, Photoshop Express offers a viable alternative. While a pared-down version of its premium counterpart, Photoshop Express presents a user-friendly interface catering to gradual skill development.

Designed with mobile roots, Photoshop Express enables quick access to slide bar adjustments and one-touch fixes.

From sharpening to exposure adjustments, users can wield control over various editing aspects. While file type support is limited, Photoshop Express is compatible with Windows, iOS, and Android devices.

Pixlr: Two Paths, One Solution

Pixlr presents two free tools: Pixlr X (express) and Pixlr E (advanced). Both offer essential editing features and limited layers. The option to upgrade to Plus or Premium versions removes ads and unlocks additional capabilities.

Pixlr X emphasizes quick editing and simplicity, ideal for those seeking a streamlined approach. On the other hand, Pixlr E offers 24 essential tools, enabling users to draw shapes, apply effects, and more.

Adobe Lightroom Mobile App: Professional Quality on the Go

The Adobe Lightroom mobile app extends Adobe-quality editing to mobile devices. Balancing quality with accessibility, Lightroom enables adjustments, enhancements, and camera controls. Although some features require a subscription, the app offers numerous editing tools without an additional cost.

Photo Pos Pro: Tailored for All Skill Levels

Photo Pos Pro distinguishes itself by offering two interfaces catering to varying skill levels. The PRO interface resembles Photoshop, boasting advanced editing tools, layers, effects, and more. Meanwhile, the Novice interface simplifies features for beginners and quick edits.

Overall, these free photo-editing software options provide versatile solutions for a range of editing needs, ensuring accessibility and quality without the burden of high costs or steep learning curves.