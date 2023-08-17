Turkish authorities arrest fraudster using AI to imitate President Erdogan’s voice

The Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has successfully apprehended an individual who exploited artificial intelligence to replicate the voice of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The motive behind this high-tech scheme was to deceive specific corporations and high-ranking government officials.

MIT’s investigative efforts revealed that the perpetrator employed advanced artificial intelligence software to mimic President Erdogan’s distinctive voice. Using this imitation, the fraudster initiated calls to numerous foreign businesspersons from over 10 different countries.

Swift action was taken by law enforcement agencies, resulting in the prompt arrest of the individual responsible for this audacious impersonation. The collaborative work of MIT’s cybersecurity divisions played a crucial role in identifying and apprehending the suspect.

Amid the growing threat of cybercrime, officials emphasized the importance of vigilance among residents and urged them to exercise caution against such deceptive tactics. The incident also underscored the ongoing commitment to enhancing measures against various forms of fraud, including those targeting names, voices, and identities.