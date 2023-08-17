Sadia Khan revives ‘iconic’ Barbie fashion in AI-generated pic

Renowned actress Sadia Khan, who is an avid social media user, shared a mesmerising snap to surprise her fans.

Taking to Instagram, the “Maryam Periera” star dropped an AI-generated picture as she was seen reviving the “iconic” Barbie fashion.

View this post on Instagram

Reacting to her viral AI photo, she said, “You are so fake. You make Barbie look real.”

The artificial pink roses in the background of the photo took it to another level.

Her dedicated fans were quite impressed with the AI picture of Sadia and went on to drop plenty of comments and emoticons.

One of the users dropped the cherry blossom emoticons to praise the diva.