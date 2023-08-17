US Ambassador commends PAF’s progress in self-reliance

US Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Bloom, held a meeting with the Chief of Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, at his office on Thursday.

The meeting encompassed discussions on the current international political landscape, as well as the emerging regional security challenges. Both parties underscored the significance of the established bilateral relations and explored avenues to further enhance cooperation in the aviation and defense sectors.

During the interaction, Air Chief Marshal Sidhu highlighted the existing strong rapport between the two nations and conveyed his determination to elevate the collaborative efforts and partnership to unprecedented levels.

The ambassador, during his visit, commended the exceptional professionalism exhibited by the Pakistan Air Force personnel. He also lauded the commendable strides made by the Pakistan Air Force under its current leadership, particularly in the pursuit of self-sufficiency.