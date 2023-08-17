MQM leader Kunwar Naveed Jameel breathed his last

Kunwar Naveed Jameel, Deputy Convenor of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), has passed away after prolonged illness.

The demise of MQM’s Deputy Convenor was confirmed by party Convenor Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, who emphasized his status as a valuable asset and senior leader within the movement.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui went on to underscore Kunwar Naveed’s indelible contributions to both MQM and the nation, asserting that every MQM worker mourns the loss.

The funeral prayer of the MQM leader will be offered tomorrow after the Friday prayer at Defense Phase I Masjid Mustafa.

Condolences

Former Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed deep grief and sorrow over the passing of Kunwar Naveed Jameel.

He also extended heartfelt condolences to the family the former provincial assembly member.

Additionally, Murad Ali Shah offered prayers for the departed soul’s peace and recovery

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori expressed sorrow over the passing of Kunwar Naveed Jameel and offered prayers for strength for his family during this challenging time.

Tessori also highlighted Kunwar Naveed Jameel’s political acumen, noting his active engagement in addressing public issues within the assembly. Additionally, he recognised Jameel’s prominent role as the District Nazim of Hyderabad.

Profile

Kunwar Naveed Jamil was a politician who had been a member of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh from August 2018 to August 2023. He had been a member of the been a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan, from April 2015 to May 2018.

He was elected to the Provincial Assembly of Sindh as a candidate of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) from Constituency PS-106 (Karachi-XVIII) in 2002 Pakistani general election. He received 24,581 votes and defeated Islamuddin Ayubi, a candidate of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA). In November 2005, he resigned from the Provincial Assembly of Sindh.

In November 2005, he was elected as the mayor of district Hyderabad.

He was elected to the National Assembly of Pakistan as a candidate of MQM from Constituency NA-246 (Karachi-VIII) in a by-election held in 2015. He received 95,644 votes and defeated Imran Ismail, a candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He was re-elected to Provincial Assembly of Sindh as a candidate of MQM from Constituency PS-127 (Karachi Central-V) in 2018 Pakistani general election.