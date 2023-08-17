Umar Saif eyes to resume IT journey he left off 7 years ago

Information Technology and Telecom interim Minister Dr Umar Saif vowed to resume from where he left off at Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) several years ago.

In a tweet, Dr Umar Saif that after declining a government position for many years, today he took oath as the Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecom in the caretaker government.

“Thank you for your love, support and prayers. It is a huge privilege to serve the country at this critical time,” he further added.

IT holds key to minimise corruption

Saif said that IT holds the key to turn around the economy of Pakistan, digitise systems and processes, minimise corruption and facilitate citizens. I hope to resume from where I left off at PITB several years ago.

Jhe asked for suggestions for the short time he have in the caretaker government.