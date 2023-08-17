In recent weeks, Microsoft’s flagship chatbot, Bing Chat, powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4 technology, has encountered some challenges.

Users utilizing the integrated Bing Chat feature within Microsoft Edge’s ‘Compose’ box have reported instances where it has been less effective in providing answers or has fallen short in addressing inquiries.

An investigation by Windows Latest delved into these user claims and observed a notable increase in a particular response: “I apologize, but I would prefer not to proceed with this conversation. I am still in the process of learning, so I value your understanding and patience.”

During an interaction with Bing Chat, Mayank Parmar from Windows Latest mentioned that “Bard is superior to you.” Notably, Bing Chat seemingly picked up on the confrontational tone and swiftly concluded the conversation.

Upon concluding the conversation, Bing Chat offered three response suggestions: “I apologize if I unintentionally offended you,” “What is the reason for discontinuation?” and “How may I assist you?” Regrettably, since these suggestions were presented after Bing Chat had already terminated the conversation, they could not be clicked.

So, what is Microsoft’s perspective on this matter?

The observed behaviour, which may come across as amusing yet slightly worrisome, prompted Windows Latest to reach out to Microsoft for clarification on Bing Chat’s actions.

Microsoft’s response indicated that the company is actively engaged in closely monitoring feedback and addressing any arising concerns. It was emphasized that Bing Chat remains in an ongoing preview phase and is still undergoing significant development.

A spokesperson from Microsoft conveyed via email to Parmar: “We actively track user feedback and reported issues, and as we gain deeper insights… we can utilize these insights to progressively enhance the user experience over time.”