US consul calls on Zaka Ashraf

US Consul General Lahore William Makaneole on Thursday called on Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) management committee chairman Zaka Ashraf.

The US consul’s meeting with Mr Ashraf was part of the farewell meetings, whose two-year term is coming to an end.

On this occasion, Mr Makaneole and Mr Ashraf exchanged views on the matters in line with the Pakistan disabled cricket team.

Mr Ashraf also extended his best wishes to the outgoing US consul.

“In an effort to strengthen relations between Pakistan and the United States, the promotion of sports will play a vital role,” Mr Ashraf maintained.