Tourist trespasses 18th century’s Rome Trevi Fountain

A video of a woman has been taking rounds on social media platforms in which she can be seen climbing into Roma’s famous Trevi fountain to fill up a water bottle.

A female climber in blue shirt and wearing a cap climbed the 18th-century landmark. A guard confronted the trespasser and took her away but it was unclear what punishment she got.

The tourist was standing at some 85 feet high Trevi fountain—one of the iconic landmarks in Italy’s capital.

Rare facts about Trevi Fountain

Every year millions of tourists visit the Trevi Fountain and throw coins into fountain as a good luck gesture.

According legend, those who toss coins into its waters will return to Rome.

Trespassing fine

There is a 500 euros per guidelines fine on violation and trespassing at fountain.

