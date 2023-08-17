Kinza Hashmi shares BTS pics from ‘Mere Ho Jao’ song shoot

Spiffy actress Kinza Hashmi, who recently featured along with Indian actor Karan Wahi in renowned singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s new video song “Mere Ho Jao,” shared BTS pictures from the song shoot.

Taking to Instagram, the “Ishq Tamasha” star shared a set of snaps. In one of the pictures, she is wearing a purplish outfit.

She also shared the photos of traditional handcrafts, pots and stuffed toys

In another of the snaps, Kinza is seen standing in front of the artwork on the wall in Dubai.

The last photo featured on Kinza’s post is of desert rose flowers.

For the photos, Kinza captioned, “Captures the unspoken bond -bts.”

Within two days, the song has garnered almost two millions views on YouTube.