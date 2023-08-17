iPhone 15 to get expensive due to this move by Apple

Apple is reportedly cutting iPhone 15 production targets due to fears over limited consumer demand in 2023.

The company has adjusted its end-of-year sales estimates from 83 million units to 77 million units, with rumoured price increases being a major factor.

Analysts believe that the iPhone 15 will be more expensive than its predecessor, due to increased production costs. This could discourage existing iPhone owners from upgrading their devices this year.

In addition to price concerns, supply chain issues are also said to be a factor in Apple’s decision to cut production targets. Some components for the iPhone 15 are facing mass production delays.

Despite the production cuts, the iPhone 15 is still expected to be one of the best-selling phones of 2023.

For reference, Samsung reportedly sold 2.77 million Samsung Galaxy S23 phones in the month after the series’ February 2023 release.

However, Apple would be wise to hold off on price increases for future iPhone models if it hopes to maintain the continued loyalty of its huge customer base.