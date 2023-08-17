Nora Fatehi exudes elegance in vibrant outfit

Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi continues to prove herself a real fashion queen, leaving her fans awestruck.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a transition video in which Nora shows how much she remains aware of her fashion sense. In the video, which contains background music, Nora is walking the ramp, while holding a mobile phone in her hands.

She is seen wearing a vibrant blackish outfit and wearing earrings. She also flaunts her hairstyle in the video.

For the post, she captioned it, “Too much to lose, so I cannot react.”

Her fans started to react to her post by dropping plenty of comments and emoticons in the comments section.

In the comments box, one of the users penned, “Such a sweetheart.” Another of the netizens dropped a set of fire emoticons to praise the “Dance Meri Rani” star.