Imran Abbas and Simi Chahal’s ‘Jee Ve Sohneya Jee’ to premier next year

There is good news for the Punjabi cinema viewers, as the movie “Jee Ve Sohneya Jee” , starring Pakistani actor Imran Abbas and Indian actress Simi Chahal , will be officially released on February 16, 2024.

Simmy Chahal announced the release of the film on Instagram. “Jee Ve Sohneya Jee” stars Simmy Chahal and Imran Abbas in the lead roles, who impress with their acting prowess to take the viewers on an emotional roller coaster of laughter, love, and unforgettable moments.

Prior to this movie, Imran Abbas had made many headlines in Bollywood with movies like “Creature 3D”.

On the other hand, Simi Chahal made her name as a very popular actress in Punjabi cinema. Earlier, she acted in many comedy skits on Shahveer Jafry’s YouTube channel.