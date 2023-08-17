Why parents of Fatima left daughter at disposal of Pir Asad Shah?

A recent harrowing video of an incident where a 10-year-old Fatima could be seen lying on the floor after she was allegedly sexually assaulted by her ‘Pir’ in Ranipur of Sindh has trembled the social media.

The investigation by SAMAA DIGITAL has revealed that Fatima was one of several young girls ensnared in a state of ‘bondage’ within the confines of the Pir’s residence.

A local court on Thursday handed over the prime suspect Asad Shah - Pir of Ranipur family - to the police on four-day physical remand. He was transferred to Hingorja police station for questioning.

The court has also ordered exhumation of Fatima’s grave.

The victim’s mother reported that her daughter was burned with a hot iron, had her hair pulled out, and was sexually assaulted.

She claimed that at least 100 teenage girls were being held as ‘maids’ by the Pir of Ranipur family.

It was learnt that these girls are the daughters of the mureeds. Each mureed is required to send at least one young girl to serve the Pir.

Like Fatima, these girls are not permitted to contact their families. Their parents are only permitted to meet them rarely, and only if the Pir allows.

The practice has been deemed by human rights activists as modern-day ‘servitude’ or ‘peculiar institution’ but with a taste of consent. Nevertheless, it is rife in rural parts of Sindh province - known as land of saints and dervishes - for decades.

It is only the incident like Fatima’s case that has unearthed exploitation underway in the name of devotion.

A representative of Khairpur Civil Society (KCS) told SAMAA DIGTAL that families - who are generally poverty-stricken - willingly agree to put their kins at the disposal of Pirs who take care of them.

“There are mureeds who willingly entrust their children to Pirs as they view it as an honour,” he said.

However, he explained, “Not all Pirs are like this… there are good and bad people everywhere.”

When inspected, it seemed that families are comfortable for not bearing the burden of raising a child. Their children get food, shelter, security, and wage. However, the incident might shatter long believed penultimate perception.

SAMAA DIGITAL has learnt that there are several Pirs in different rural parts of Sindh who ‘employ’ children of their mureeds. They even have the liberty to ‘pick’ and ‘choose’ from.

The claims by KCS representative and locals account for over 100 girls - whose ages vary [starting from as young as eight to 10 years old] - being held ‘in bondage’ at the houses of spiritual healers.

Noor Muhammad - relative of deceased Fatima - told SAMAA DIGITAL that the police are not cooperating with them.

“We fear that they might swap the body from the grave,” he said as he called for exhumation at the earliest to rebuff claims of the prime suspect that Fatima died naturally. The police are not guarding the grave, he added.

Noor Muhammad said three girls from Fatima’s family aged between 10-12 were staying at the Pir Asad Shah’s residence. He added that the other two girls were sent back to the family once the incident gained limelight.

He informed that Fatima’s parents used to work there too.

They left Fatima around nine months ago and met only twice or thrice during this period, Noor Muhammad said.

To a question, he replied that the Pir had offered the deceased’s father protection of her daughters as the police were threatening the family in the backdrop of a murder case that dates back to over two decades.

To a question, he replied that they have not felt any pressure yet. However, if it is going to stay like this, he sounded unsure.

He cited conclusions of infamous murder cases of Nazim Jokhio and Shahzaib in Karachi.