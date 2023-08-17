Gold prices continue to increase in Pakistan

The cost of 24 karat gold per tola witnessed a rise of Rs 1,200 on Thursday, reaching a value of Rs 225,000. This increase was in contrast to its previous rate of Rs 223,800 on the prior day.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also experienced an uptick, climbing by Rs 1,029 to a new value of Rs 192,901, up from the previous rate of Rs 191,872. Meanwhile, the value of 10 grams of 22 karat gold increased to Rs 176,826 from its former rate of Rs 175,883. These changes were reported by the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.

Conversely, there was no alteration in the prices of silver, with both per tola and ten gram silver retaining their steady rates at Rs 2,750 and Rs 2,357.68, respectively.

Internationally, the price of gold exhibited a decrease of $5, bringing its value down from $1,905 to $1,900, as reported by the association.