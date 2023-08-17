Movie Review: Critics praise Idris Elba’s acting skills in ‘Hijack’

“Hijack” is the perfect show to watch if you want to indulge in a mildly funny, but totally engrossing scenario.

A tense thriller that follows the journey of a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London on a seven-hour flight, while authorities on the ground scramble for answers.

Sam Nelson (Idris Elba) is a successful negotiator in the business world, who needs to step up and use all his tricks to save passengers’ lives, but, his high-stakes strategy could be his undoing.

The critics praised Elba over his acting skills in the TV series. On Rotten Tomatoes, one of the users wrote, “A classic hijacking, strangers-on-a-plane tale, which has so much intrinsic forward momentum that it is easy to binge a show such as this”.

Another of the critics penned, “Unsurprisingly, Elba is excellent in a taut, tension-dripping nail-biter that’s easy to get addicted to”.