COAS on Jaranwala incident: Such elements have no place in society

Chief of Army Chief General Asim Munir addressing to the participants of the annual internship program at General Headquarters said that Jardanwala incident is sad and unbearable.

The COAS said that such elements have no place in our society.

The COAS said there is no scope for such Jaranwala incidents of intolerance and extreme behavior against minorities.

“All citizens are equal to each other regardless of religion, gender, caste or creed,” Army’s top general said.

The COAS said no one will be allowed to take the law into their hands and people guilty of such crimes will be brought to justice.

Internship programme

Over 370 students from different universities across Pakistan participated in the program.

In his address to the participants, the Army Chief stressed on the role of youth in national development

He said youth are the future of Pakistan who can play a great role in peace, development and prosperity.

The COAS exposed the efforts of the enemy forces to spread anarchy and unrest in the country

He said youth understand the difference between truth, half-truth, lies and misinformation.

The Army Chief appreciated the young internees for successfully completing the programme.

Earlier, political leadership and civil society representatives condemned burning of churches incident in Jaranwala tehsil of Faisalabad as enraged mob vandalized churches over alleged blasphemy allegations.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar condemned the incident and said, “I am gutted by the visuals coming out of Jaranwala, Faisalabad.”

“Stern action would be taken against those who violate law and target minorities. All law enforcement has been asked to apprehend culprits and bring them to justice. Rest assured that the government of Pakistan stands with our citizenry on equal basis,” Anwarul Haq Kakar said.