Elections not possible in 90 days: ECP

The Election Commission Pakistan has said that general elections in the country cannot be held in 90 days, as the delimitation process will take at least four months.

A meeting of the ECP held under the chairmanship of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja decided to conduct fresh delimitation across the country.

The commission decided that elections to National and provincial assemblies will be held under the new delimitations.

The ECP has issued a notification of the meeting regarding the new delimitation. It also announced the schedule for the new delimitation.

The delimitation process will be completed in about four months, hence the general elections will not be held in 90 days, the commission announced.

The election commission approved the new delimitation according to the seventh national census. It has sought assistance from the provincial governments and the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The final publication of the delimitations will be on December 14.

This was decided in the final consultative meeting of the election commission on Thursday.

During the meeting, legal experts gave a briefing on the legal aspects of the delimitation.

On the other hand, the election commission has written to the heads of all political parties. It has asked the parties to submit their account details for 2022-23.

The parties have been asked to submit the account details before August 29.

The account details should include the annual expenditures and earnings, sources of funding, assets and liabilities, said the notification. The political parties should submit the audit report of the chartered accountant.

Meanwhile, the chief election commissioner reportedly held a meeting with Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial at the Supreme Court on Wednesday. The meeting lasted for about two hours.

Sources said the two sides discussed the general elections in the country.