Pakistan touchdown Colombo for Afghanistan ODI series

Mickey Arthur will join team on Aug 23
Qadir Khawaja Aug 17, 2023
Ahead of the Asia Cup, the Pakistan national cricket team on Thursday arrived in Colombo to take on Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series.

Among those who left for Sri Lanka were Salman Ali Agha, Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Tayyab Tahir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Wasim Jr.

Those who have played in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) — Captain Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Haris, Fakhar Zaman, and Imamul Haq — will join the rest of the squad against Afghanistan.

Pakistan and Afghanistan will lock horn in their first ODI match on August 22. Team Director Mickey Arthur will join the squad on August 23.

